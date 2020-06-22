Malawi: Kunkuyu Warns Electoral Officers of Prosecution If They Mess Malawi Fresh Poll

20 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) national campaign director Moses Kunkuyu has issued a steady warning and challenged all people involved in the electoral process that they risk being prosecuted if massive irregularities are incurred.

Kunkuyu: Issues stern warning

Kunkuyu said this as Malawians are geared to cast votes in the fresh presidential elections set for 23rd June, 2020.

The fresh elections after the High Court sitting as a Constitutional Court on February 3 ordered to be held within 150 days after it nullified the May 21 2019 presidential election due to what it described as "widespread irregularities".

The Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal upheld the ruling after President Peter Mutharika and the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC)appealed to the higher court.

"Anyone who tamper with the fresh presidential election will face individual prosecution because we dont want a repeat of last elections nonsense," Kunkuyu said.

According to Kunkuyu, his camp which is in alliance with UTM Party and dubbed 'Tonse Alliance', revealed this time around they will have all records of all officers on all the polling centres for easy tracing.

He further urged people to come out in large numbers to vote for MCP presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera.

About 6.8 million Malawians registered to vote in the election.

