Malawi: Mtambo Calls for Peaceful, Credible Malawi Presidential Re-Vote

20 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Judith Moyo

Citizens for Transformation (CFT) leader Timothy Mtambo Timothy Pagonachi Simbega Mtambo urged the Malawi Electoral Commission( MEC) to ensure that there is a free, fair and credible election.

Mtambo: Let it be peaceful and credidble elections

In a statement, Mtambo has alsourged the Malawi Police service to remain professional the country heads to the polls on June 23.

"The people and the process, therefore, deserve a merited service of these security agents," he said.

Mtambo alleged that some Democratic Progressive Party (DPP0 cadres will dress in police and Malawi Defence Force outfits to dupe the public that the votes are being escorted by legitimate and impartial security apparatus designated by the process.

"Please, do a service to the nation that will make everyone including yourselves proud," Mtambo urses Police in the statement

Mtambo has also appealed to pollsters MEC to ensure that all existing bottlenecks including the alleged data pollution must be addressed promptly and to the satisfaction of all stakeholders ahead of the polling day.

"MEC should ensure that political party monitors, or independent monitors, are not intimidated but given full latitude as permitted by the electoral laws and rules," rad sin part the CFT statement

Mtambo, whose movement is in partnership with the Tonse Alliance has encouraged people to vote for their torchbearer, Lazarus Chakwera

He says a vote for Chakwera will entail a shift to a progressive and prosperous nation where public service will be revamped under a reformative leadership.

"A vote for Chakwera will lift the economic landscape of the country by enabling business youths and women get meaningful loans and utilize such resources in an enabling economic environment that will lead to prosperity."

There are three candidates in Tuesday's elections. They are Chakwera for MCP; President Peter Mutharika for DPP-UDF alliance and Peter Kuwani of Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD).

