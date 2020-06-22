Malawi: Mutharika Says DPP-Udf 'Undefeatable' - Pledges to Transform Malawi Into Middle-Income Country

Campaigning for Malawi's upcoming historic fresh presidential elections reached a climax Saturday with mass rallies by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its alliance partner United Democratic Front (UDF) party torchbearer.

President Mutharika: Final campaign rallin Rumphi Mutharika wrap of pre-election rallies Crowds in Rumphi at Mutharika's final rally

President Peter Mutharika urging people in Rumphi to vote him back in power to allow him continue with his development projects and eradicate poverty.

Mutharika, who has made few appearances in the campaign, finished his campaign in Rumphi, after addressing meetings in Kasungu, Mzimba and Mzuzu on Friday.

Addressing a rally in Rumphi, Mutharika in a final push for votes asked the crowd of several hundred if they were 'pumped up' to re-elect him and give their votes to DPP-UDF alliance - to which they shouted 'yes'.

Mutharika reiterated his earlier allegations that the Constitutional Court and Supreme Court of Appeal erred when they nullified his victory in the controversial 2019 presidential election despite not finding evidence that electoral irregularities influenced the outcome of the poll.

He vowed that in his second five-years term, he will reduce poverty in the country, saying the national budget presented in Parliament this month have the MEDF loans, reduced fertiliser prices and the increased scope of coverage in the Farm Input Subsidy Programme (Fisp) will create opportunities for the poor and vulnerable to empower themselves.

Mutharika said he wants all rural areas to have access to electricity and piped water as well as ensure that all districts have health centres, technical colleges and secondary schools to reduce the distances they have to travel to access health care and attend classes.

The President said he will transform Malawi into a middle-income country in five years if he is re-elected.

Mutharika earlier said he would develop Malawi "to the level of Europe".

Ironically, Malawi is still ranked as one of the poorest countries in the world, with 80 percent of the population depending on subsistence agriculture.

DPP-UDF alliance has, among other issues, promised to continue with youth empowerment programmes through provision of technical skills and loans, creation of jobs for the youth programme, empowering women in various sectors and ensuring peaceful co-existence and justice.

Other promises are introduction of electronic coupon system for the Fisp to make it more efficient and distribution of free internet bundles to promote the use of technology.

The official campaign period ends Sunday at 6am.

