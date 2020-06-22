Nigeria: EPL - Chelsea Secure Comeback Win Over Aston Villa

Chelsea came from behind on Sunday to record a 2-1 win over Aston Villa in their Premier League tie at the empty Villa Park.

Kortney Hause shot the hosts in front two minutes before half time despite having lesser chance compared to their opponents.

However, the Blues who struck better rhythm in the second half netted two goals in quick succession to emerge 2-1 winners in the Sunday tie.

It was Christian Pulisic who came off the bench to replace Reuben Loftus-Cheek that sparked off the revival for Chelsea as he banged in the equaliser on the hour-mark.

Two minutes after the equaliser, French striker Olivier Giroud put Chelsea in front with what turned to be the winning goal.

Cesar Azpilicueta got the two assists for both Chelsea goals as the Blues secured maximum points to put their top-four finish target on the Premier League table very well on course.

Frank Lampard's men now have 51 points from 30 games, three behind third-placed Leicester City and five more than Manchester United who are chasing in fifth place.

Next stop for Chelsea is a crunch home game against Manchester City.

Earlier on Sunday, three goals were also scored in the Newcastle United and Sheffield United tie at St. James Park but it was the Magpies that claimed all three goals and three points on offer in Premier League early kickoff tie.

Newcastle are now 12th on the Premier League standings with 38 points, just two short of the magical 40 points that is always enough to save teams from relegation in the English top division.

Newcastle are home to Aston Villa in the next round of games and another win will banish any relegation fears.