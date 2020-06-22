Nigerian Striker Joins Greek Club Aek Athens

After a six-year stint with English club, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nigeria striker Bright Enobakhare is set for a fresh adventure.

Enobakhare has officially joined Greek Super League club, AEK Athens, on a free transfer with the club confirming the move at the weekend.

Enobakhare last month by mutual agreement left Wolverhampton having been with the side since 2014.

The forward, who rose through the ranks at Wolves, broke into the first team in 2015 and made 41 league appearances for the side during his stay.

A Nigeria youth international, Enobakhare has enjoyed loan spells with Scottish club Kilmarnock, Coventry City and Wigan Athletic before drawing the curtain on his time at Wolves.

On Saturday, AEK unveiled their new acquisition even as they revealed the centre-forward inked a three-year deal with them

Already looking forward to a memorable time at the capital-based club, Enobakhare said the AEK Athens mode of play suits his style.

He said: "It is a great move [the transfer to AEK] and I am happy to be here. To be honest, I searched the internet, like YouTube, for how the team plays and trains, and I think it will fit my gameplay," Enobakhare told the club website.

"So I'm happy to be here. I don't want to talk about myself so much, I think the stadium will 'talk' about me."

Amongst other modest achievements, Enobakhare was part of the Wolves team that gained promotion to the Premier League after winning the 2017/18 Championship title.

Enobakhare, who had two appearances for the Nigerian U23 team, will look to impress with the Greek side to boost his Super Eagles chances