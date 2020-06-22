Tanzania: Race for Zanzibar Presidency Hots Up

20 June 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Bob Karashani

The race for the presidency of Zanzibar had by Friday attracted 11 candidates, two of them sons of former presidents.

Ali Karume, 70, son of Zanzibar's first president Abeid Amani Karume, will face off with Hussein Mwinyi, 53, whose father, Ali Hassan Mwinyi led Zanzibar from 1984 to 1985, before succeeding Julius Nyerere as Tanzanian president from 1985 to 1995.

Mr Karume, who is also the younger brother of former Isles president Amani Abeid Karume (2000-2010), has served as Zanzibar's ambassador to several European countries. Dr Mwinyi, a medical doctor, is currently the Minister for Defence and National Service in the Tanzanian (Union) government.

The two were among aspirants who turned up at Chama cha Mapinduzi's Zanzibar Kisiwandui headquarters to collect nomination forms ahead of the ruling party's June 30 deadline.

Dr Mwinyi has been widely touted as the ruling party's preferred candidate, especially after the withdrawal of Tanzanian vice-president Samia Suluhu Hassan from the race.

Ms Suluhu told a public rally last August that she considered the Isles presidency a "demotion" from her current number two position in the country's leadership. Zanzibar's president comes third in the hierarchy of power between Union and Isles' government.

Other contenders are Makame Mbarawa, the current Minister of Water in the Union government; Zanzibar's current Minister of Information, Tourism and Heritage Mahmoud Thabit Kombo; and former Zanzibar chief minister Shamsi Vuai Nahodha.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Arrested in Dubai

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.