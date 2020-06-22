Kenya: Ex-Gor Skipper Linked With AFC Leopards Move

20 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By John Ashihundu

Four senior players including Harambee Stars' Duncan Otieno and Harun Shakava (below), all currently playing for Zambian giants Nkana FC, are expected to join AFC Leopards.

A source close to Ingwe management also confirmed that the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side is looking for a left-back to replace Isaac Kipyegon who is reported to be leaving the 13-time league champions. Reports also indicate that Musa Saad and Eugen Mukangula might also be on their way out.

While Saad is pursuing a contract abroad, Mukangula, 24, might be released at the end of the season to join a club of his choice.

Coach Anthony Kimani, who is working on interim basis, will see the team through the season. Kimani took over from Rwandan Casa Mbungo who left in December after terminating his contract.

Mbungo left amid a financial crisis at the KPL club. He was forced to terminate his contract after going for five months without pay and is reportedly owed close to Sh2 million in salary arrears.

On Thursday, Leopards and their rivals Gor Mahia entered a deal with gaming company Bet High Kenya Limited under their leading brand, BetSafe. Ingwe will get Sh40 million and Gor Sh55 million.

