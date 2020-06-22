Kenya: Government Urged to End Football Heroes Misery

20 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Abdulrahman Sheriff

Football players and coaches who helped Kenya win international tournaments in the past should not live in poverty, a coaches official has said.

The Kenya Football Coaches Association (Kefoca) Chairman, Ricky Solomon, yesterday said it was the responsibility of the government to help players and officials who brought glory to the country by winning trophies.

He said it is a shame to see former players and officials leading miserable lives despite them having served the country well, for example former national team Harambee Stars' coach Marshall Mulwa and former striker Ali Kajo among others.

The Kefoca boss said he was saddened to see Mulwa, whom he described as the best local coach the country has ever produced, living a poor life in Kitengela in a house with worn out iron sheets.

"Mulwa's situation is a disgrace to our nation as he served the country with dedication. The life he is living in Kitengela is a testament to the fact that our nation does not value our sportsmen and women who served the country with devotion," Solomon said.

He said it was disheartening to see videos circulating on social media networks depicting Mulwa's sorry state. "It is the government's responsibility to ensure retired sportsmen and women live decent lives," he said.

"Retired coaches and footballers in Europe and in other parts of the world, who served their national teams, are given respect. They lead good lives."

Solomon wants the government to also consider assisting former national team striker Kajo. "It's a shame to see our national hero, who helped the country win trophies, living in a house without electricity," he said.

Solomon said his efforts to have Kajo recognised by both the county and the national governments for the role he played have not borne fruit. "It's sad that Kajo is yet to pay land rates," he said.

