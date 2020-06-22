South Africa: Beyoncã© Releases Powerful New Track, 'Black Parade'

Beyoncé surprised fans with a brand-new track on Friday called Black Parade .

The song was released on Juneteenth - a day marking the end of slavery in America 155 years ago.

In the upbeat track, Bey celebrates the black community and black-owned businesses with lines like: "Yeah, yeah, I'm for us. All black, all chrome, black-owned."

The song also highlights the struggles endured by black people, referencing the Black Lives Matter protests. "Rubber bullets bouncin' off me. Made a picket sign off your picket fence. Take it as a warning."

Beyoncé also drops the names of a few black activists, and in one line, references the death of George Floyd. "Hold my hands, we gon' pray together. Lay down, face down in the gravel. Wearin' all attire white to the funeral. Black love, we gon' stay together," she sings.

According to the BBC, the release of the song comes shortly after the singer launched her Black Parade Route website where she lists several black-owned businesses for people to support.

"Being Black is your activism. Black excellence is a form of protest. Black joy is your right," a message on the site reads. "'Black Parade' benefits BeyGOOD's Black Business Impact Fund, administered by the National Urban League, to support Black-owned businesses in need," it goes on to say.

Compiled by Nikita Coetzee

Source: <b>Channel24</b>