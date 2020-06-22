South Africa: Beyoncã© Releases Powerful New Track, 'Black Parade'

22 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Channel24

Beyoncé surprised fans with a brand-new track on Friday called Black Parade .

The song was released on Juneteenth - a day marking the end of slavery in America 155 years ago.

In the upbeat track, Bey celebrates the black community and black-owned businesses with lines like: "Yeah, yeah, I'm for us. All black, all chrome, black-owned."

The song also highlights the struggles endured by black people, referencing the Black Lives Matter protests. "Rubber bullets bouncin' off me. Made a picket sign off your picket fence. Take it as a warning."

Beyoncé also drops the names of a few black activists, and in one line, references the death of George Floyd. "Hold my hands, we gon' pray together. Lay down, face down in the gravel. Wearin' all attire white to the funeral. Black love, we gon' stay together," she sings.

According to the BBC, the release of the song comes shortly after the singer launched her Black Parade Route website where she lists several black-owned businesses for people to support.

"Being Black is your activism. Black excellence is a form of protest. Black joy is your right," a message on the site reads. "'Black Parade' benefits BeyGOOD's Black Business Impact Fund, administered by the National Urban League, to support Black-owned businesses in need," it goes on to say.

Compiled by Nikita Coetzee

Source: <b>Channel24</b>

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Arrested in Dubai

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.