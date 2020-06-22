South Africa: This 8-Hour Non-Stop Virtual Music Festival Will Raise Funds to Provide Face Masks for Those in Need

Get ready to party for a good cause. AfricaMasks4All is gearing up to host an online music festival which will run for 8 hours non-stop.

The virtual concert will feature the likes of Toya Delazy, Van Coke Kartel, James Deacon, The Hellcats and Desmond and the Tutus, and will be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook on 28 June from midday.

"As a non-profit company, AfricaMasks4All is raising funds to help make and distribute cloth masks to people who cannot afford one. With a very ambitious target of one million cloth masks, the NPC is looking at innovative ways to raise money. As a result, several fundraisers are in the pipeline, with the first big drive being the #Music4Masks event," a statement explains.As part of new regulations set out during the coronavirus pandemic, South Africans have to wear a cloth face mask when entering into a public space.

While the virtual event is free, organisers have asked that those in attendance donate money to their cause by visiting their crowdfunding page.

About the event, AfricaMasks4All director Grant De Sousa said: "Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in South Africa and the lockdown, there have been a number of very cool streams, but few of this duration and diversity. The artists are really going all out to make this a memorable event. While our main ambition is to raise funds for AfricaMasks4All, as an NPC, we want to be able to also give people a nice distraction while supporting a good cause."

