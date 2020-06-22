South Africa: Motorcyclist Dies After Slamming Into Truck in KZN Town

21 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

A motorcyclist was killed on Saturday night when he crashed into a stationary truck in Tongaat, north of Durban.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, the accident took place around 20:30 on Edmund Morewood Street in Tongaat.

"Reports from the scene indicate that a motorcyclist slammed into a truck that was parked across the road in order to reverse into a driveway," Herbst said.

"The patient, a 27-year-old male delivery driver, was assessed on scene by a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner and found to have no signs of life and sadly declared deceased on the scene."

