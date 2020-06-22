South Africa: Northern Cape Cop Allegedly Kills Girlfriend During Argument, Shoots Himself

21 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

A Northern Cape police officer is in hospital under police guard after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself during an argument in the early hours of Sunday.

According to provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba, it is alleged that at about 01:00, the police sergeant, 37, had an argument with his 28-year-old girlfriend at Lowryville in Colesberg.

"It is alleged the girlfriend was fatally shot and was certified dead by emergency medical services personnel at the scene. It is alleged the suspect turned the gun on himself.

"The suspect survived and has been admitted in hospital under police guard. The motive has not been established as yet and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate has been notified in order to conduct their independent investigations," Ramatseba said.

Northern Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Risimati Peter Shivuri has strongly condemned the incident.

Shivuri reminded police officials who might be having relationship challenges to seek assistance from the SAPS Employee, Health and Wellness offices. The Employee, Health and Wellness offices comprises social workers, psychologists and chaplains, he said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Arrested in Dubai

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.