Nigeria: D'Banj Accused of Rape

D'Banj Records
D'Banj.
20 June 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Nigeria's high-profile musician D'banj has been accused of rape, according to local media.

Earlier this month, a woman identified as Seytan Babatayo alleged that, in 2018, she was raped by the singer in a hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.

After the allegation came to light, Ms Babatayo says she was arrested by police and released on bail.

Her lawyers say they are unaware of any reason for her arrest and have lodged a complaint.

According to local media, D'banj was also accused of holding Ms Babatayo hostage and forcing her to delete her tweets accusing him of rape and even seizing her phone and using it to tweet that she wasn't picked up by the police.

D'banj had denied the allegations and even demanded to be compensated and an apology from his accuser for accusing him of sexual assault.

Following the allegations, a Nigerian citizen on Friday launched a petition on Change.org asking the United Nations to strip D'banj of his Youth Ambassador status.

More than 11,000 people have since signed the petition.

In recent weeks protests have taken place across Nigeria after a number of high-profile rape allegations were reported.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.