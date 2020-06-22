Kenya: Anti-Waiguru Leaflets Emerge in Kirinyaga Ahead of Senate Hearing

Leaflets with messages criticising Governor Anne Waiguru are in circulation in Kirinyaga County.

The leaflets, which were dropped in strategic places in Kerugoya, Kimbimbi, Kianyaga, Kutus, Ngurubani and Kagio towns, called on residents to demonstrate against the governor who is expected to appear before a special Senate committee on Tuesday .

IMPEACHMENT

The author of the leaflets written "Waiguru Must go," in Kikuyu and English is yet to be established.

"We woke up in the morning only to see leaflets scattered in various parts of the town," a Kimbimbi resident told Nation.

An eleven-member special Senate committee will start looking into the Kirinyaga MCAs' allegations against Governor Waiguru whom they have impeached.

Already, Ms Waiguru has filed her responses with the Senate committee through her legal team led by Kamotho Waiganjo.

The committee has summoned the Kirinyaga County Assembly Speaker Anthony Gathumbi to appear before it to shed light on the allegations levelled against Governor Waiguru who was impeached by ward representatives.

ABUSE OF OFFICE

Mr Gathumbi is expected to appear before the Senate committee on June 23 when the eleven-member team kicks off the process of investigating Ms Waiguru who has been accused of abuse of office and gross violation of the Constitution by the ward representatives.

In a letter dated June, 17 and addressed to Mr Gathumbi, the committee said the Speaker could be accompanied by three ward representatives during the proceedings.

The committee instructed the speaker to provide 20 hard copies of the documents which it will rely on while looking into Ms Waiguru's impeachment.

Further Mr Gathumbi is required to furnish the committee with names of witnesses to be summoned to give evidence on the matter.

However, the committee warned that the proceedings will go on even if Mr Gathumbi fails to attend.

"Take note that should you choose not to attend before the Committee on the date and time specified in this letter, then the Committee and thereafter the Senate shall proceed with this matter in accordance with the Constitution without further reference to you," the letter said.

Recently, the MCAs impeached the governor in a motion moved by the Mutira Ward Representative Kinyua Wangui.

The ward representatives alleged that Ms Waiguru had violated the supreme law and undermined the authority of the Assembly.

They also accused the governor of influencing the establishment of a tender committee compromising her partisan staff as well as going against the Procurement Act.

Ms Waiguru has dismissed the allegations as propaganda meant to tarnish her name.

She,however, accused the MCAs of engaging in retrogressive methods to settle personal political scores and vowed to continue serving Kirinyaga residents without fear.