South Africa: COVID-19 - Special Investigating Unit Closes 3 Offices After Employee Tests Positive

21 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has closed three of its offices with immediate effect after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

Its head office, the Gauteng provincial office in Pretoria and its Limpopo office in Polokwane will remain closed until 29 June, said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

"The closure is as a result of one of our members having tested positive for Covid-19. The head of the SIU and the management team will deal with the matter according with the SIU protocols and the regulations from government," Kganyago said.

"To this effect, it must be noted that the services of the SIU are still available to the public as our employees will be working from home."

The SIU asked that the following channels be used to contact them:

Head office and Gauteng office: info@siu.org.za, skunene@siu.org.za or by calling 082 666 1685; Limpopo office: kndou@siu.org.za or by calling 079 754 0728.

