Nigeria: Removal of Shipwrecks On Nation's Waterways Will Cost FG N10bn

interview

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has marked 100 days in office.

In this interview, he outlines his 3-S strategy to ensure improved contribution of the maritime sector to the nation's GDP.

Why is insecurity on the rise on our coastal and international waters?

Sometime ago we received a letter from the presidency through the Ministry of Transportation informing us of series of complaints lodged by countries alleging that the crew on board a vessel which was attacked in Nigerian waters alerted the Nigerian Navy (NN) of the alleged attack but that the navy did not respond. We were asked to comment. This was on May 8, 2020, and by May 19. We received another letter from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) warning us that certain groups of multinational companies that trade within Nigerian waters are threatening to embark on a protest. They said that they would protest if by the end of May we failed to show seriousness to tackle the maritime security challenges within our territorial waters, as well as the Gulf of Guinea.

Arising from these complaints, we started to take studies of what we could do. You are aware that because of the security challenges, Mr. President, last year, in June, signed the Maritime and Other Maritime Offences Related Act into law; giving bite to the piracy act. With this act, Nigeria became one of the countries that have separate laws that try maritime crimes.

The first thing we did was to develop guidelines on that act and tried to gazette it, because without gazetting of that act, we cannot try the criminals in court. We then proceeded to synergise our relationship with other stakeholders who we had similar functions with. As you are aware, we don't carry weapons, so whatever we have to do that has to do with the arrest of criminals in our own waters requires intelligence gathering. If we gather intelligence, we pass it on to the navy.

What is NIMASA doing to reverse the ugly trend and improve the sector's contribution to the nation's GDP?

Presently, we join forces to tackle maritime security challenges. We also synergise not only with the navy, but with the police and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), as well as the Attorney General of the Federation. If you had observed, it was reported last week, the arrest of some pirates. You also saw me having a go between the navy and the police. After the meeting, we had a lot of very qualitative output in terms of arrest of pirates.

Between 2016 and now, we have not experienced this magnitude of arrest of pirates. This caused a lot of problems between Nigeria and the international community. Before now, the international community believed that the Nigerian government was not serious to tackle maritime security issues. It wondered how this types of attacks could continue to happen within the country's waters. Then it said it didn't hear anything in terms of arrest. After putting all these measures in place, and because of the synergy with the navy and the police, we had to apprehend about 10 pirates the first time and then we also foiled a lot of attacks. Where the pirates had successfully attacked ships, the moment they sighted the navy or the police, they abandoned the ships and ran away. We recorded 17 additional arrests by the police, making a total of 27 pirates arrested within a short period. We hope, by next week, we will start the court processes. We are about to move them down to Lagos any moment from now. We hope to file our own case in court next week. Between Monday and Wednesday, God willing, we will appear in court with those arrested criminals.

These latest arrests have sent positive signals to the international community. This gave rise to the appreciation letter which was written to NIMASA by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO). It now believes that we are doing our best and changing the narrative of maritime security in the country.

Would you say the synergy accounts for this achievement?

In the course of synergising with our sister agencies we discovered that the police has its own centre call I-1247, the NPA has what they call C3-I and the navy has what it calls FALCON-I. In the bid to synergise, we all agreed that we are going to make these EYES work together. The NPA gives you leeway to see what is happening at the seaports. So, as you are coming into the port corridor, the C3 EYE will capture all what you are doing. The C4-EYE belonging to NIMASA will allow you to see up to the nation's exclusive economic zone. We have the navy which serves over and above what NIMASA has. With these, we can be able to see the pollution. Wherever there is pollution, the system can capture the picture of what happened. We now come back and translate it. I am happy to agree that we are all going to interface.

Shipwreck is one of the major problems hindering navigation along the nation's waterways. How is your agency responding to this problem?

So far NIMASA has engaged a consultant to identify the number of shipwrecks on our inland waterways. We have the report and we know the number of shipwrecks, and according to the law, we will have to sell the scraps from the recovered wrecks. It is not free. If you know the amount generated per tonne from shipwrecks, you will never believe it. It is illegal for anyone to pick wrecks from the waterways. They are national assets and we will no longer condone it. We will descend on anyone seen and every dime recovered will be returned to government. If we identify any wreck we will remove it, sell it in order to reduce the cost of removal. If you know the quantum of what we will spend on shipwreck removal you won't believe it. It will cost the Federal Government a whooping N10bn on removal of wrecks on our waterways. If we say we want to leave it to the National Inland Waterways (NIWA) alone, you will start to wonder where they will get the money from.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Oceans By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Federal Ministry of Transportation has inaugurated a committee to look into the gray areas. NIWA, NIMASA and NPA are currently working hand-in-hand to bring to an end the frequent clashes so that we can give those that are supposed to take action the responsibility to remove the wrecks.

Why did pirates take over our waters in the first place?

One of the major issues we have observed, which triggered off insecurity in our maritime domain, has to do with lack of platforms and lack of synergy and coordination among players. If I take the issue of lack of platforms, it dates back to between 1994 and 1996 when most of our platforms were deployed to Liberia to go and help restore peace in the country. Others were also deployed to other West African countries because of our foreign policy. During this period, we were unable to maintain our platforms and ships. So, at the end of the day by 1996 when the platforms returned they were out of use. They came back rickety. So, we did not have much to do with them.

As you know, the economic challenges are there, coupled with the growth in population and our budget is being reduced by lots of percentage. We started experiencing shortfalls in terms of platforms that we needed to fight maritime insecurity.