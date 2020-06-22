Tanzania: 2.1billion/ - Worth Aid Given to Prop Up Health Sector

DEVELOPMENT stakeholders have donated medical equipment and cash totally valued at 2.1bn/-, to support the government's efforts towards improving the health sector.

Receiving the contribution in Dar es Salaam, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Prof Abel Makubi, expressed appreciation for the support which supplements the government's efforts in improving health services from village to national levels.

"As we all know, the fifth-phase government has done a lot in improving health services in the country by increasing the number of health facilities. The medical equipment you have donated, including modern machines, will help to improve service delivery in our facilities," the CMO said.

Plan International Tanzania Director of Programmes, Mr Peter Mwakabwale, commended all health service providers for the great work they have been doing to save the lives of people, especially during the coronavirus outbreak.

"The equipment we have handed over today comprises infrared thermometers, goggles, coveralls, hand sanitisers, surgical masks, disposable shoes and gloves, worth 38.2/-.

The main focus of the initiative is to support public health care workers, especially those who are taking care of Covid-19 patients," he said, adding : "Realising that the spread of the pandemic has lowered considerably in the country, the organisation urged the communities to continue taking safety measures as instructed by the Ministry of Health and World Health Organisation (WHO), believes ending the pandemic will be successful if everyone takes an active role of being safe and protected all the time.

The I&M Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Baseer Mohamed, said that the Bank's five big hand washing tanks, worth 10m/-, will speed up the fight against the pandemic by ensuring that people who go to hospitals wash their hands before engaging in any activity, thus, ensuring safety to all.

"This initiative is part of our endless commitment towards serving the community and it aims at supporting the government's efforts in ensuring that people keep on taking necessary precautions. We believe that these washing tanks will be of great help in ensuring our country is free from the pandemic," he said.