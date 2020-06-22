South Africa: Teen Girl's Naked Body Found Lying in Cape Town Street

Yet another gruesome murder of a young woman is being investigated after the body of a 17-year-old girl was found lying in a street near Philippi in the Western Cape.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut, the girl was found naked in Albert Luthuli Street in Browns Farm around 07:00 on Saturday.

"The exact cause of her death is yet to be determined and no one has been arrested as yet," Traut said.

"Any person with information that can assist police with the investigation is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111," he added.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday evening addressed the recent spate of gender-based violence incidents, stating the country had seen no fewer than 21 women and children being murdered over the past few weeks.

The president's comments come as the country mourns the deaths of Tshegofatso Pule, Naledi Phangindawo, Nompumelelo Tshaka, Nomfazi Gabada, Nwabisa Mgwandela, Altecia Kortjie and Lindelwa Peni, and many other women at the hands of men.

