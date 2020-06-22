Mozambique: Promises for 667 Million Dollars in COVID-19 Initiatives

Maputo — Mozambique's development cooperation partners on Friday announced that the various donor countries and funding agencies represented in the country, have planned initiatives valued at around 667 million dollars to assist Mozambique in confronting the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

The announcement came at the Second Development Cooperation Forum held in Maputo, which brought together representatives of the government and of the cooperation partners.

A press release from the European Union delegation in Maputo said that the purpose of the meeting was to discuss questions related with the Covid-19 pandemic, including the macro-economic and social impact of the disease, social protection and mitigation measures.

The cooperation partners stressed the need for coordination between the various institutions involved in managing the impact of the pandemic.

"The Mozambican government thanked the cooperation partners for the support they have given the country in the fight against the pandemic, and expressed its intention to use the resources received in an efficient, responsible and transparent manner", the EU release said.

At the meeting, the government reiterated that it has revised downwards the forecast for growth this year in the Mozambican Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The growth forecast has fallen from four per cent to 2.2 per cent, and this contraction is likely to have a severe effect on the national accounts.