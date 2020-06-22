Mozambique: Six More COVID-19 Cases Diagnosed

Maputo — Mozambique's National Director of Public Health, Rosa Marlene, announced on Friday that a further six cases of the respiratory disease Covid-19 have been diagnosed, bringing the total number of positive cases in the country to 668.

Speaking in Maputo, at the Ministry of Health's daily press conference on the Covid-19 situation, she said that, since the start of the pandemic, 22,263 people have been tested in Mozambique, 483 of them in the previous 24 hours.

Of the samples tested, 265 were from Maputo province, 125 from Cabo Delgado, 60 from Tete, 18 from Maputo city, eight from Sofala, two from Nampula, two from Inhambane, two from Niassa, and one from Manica,

477 of these samples were negative, and just six tested positive for Covid-19. All six are Mozambican citizens. Five are men and one is a woman. Two are children under 14 years of age, two are adolescents aged between 15 and 24, and two are adults aged between 35 and 44.

Two cases were diagnosed in Maputo province, in the districts of Boane and Magude. One is from the Niassa provincial capital of Lichinga, while a second Niassa case is from Mecanhelas district. One case is from Tete city, and the sixth case is from Pemba, capital of Cabo Delgado.

Marlene said that, in line with standard Health Ministry procedure, all six new cases are in home isolation, and staff are tracing their contacts.

Eight Covid-19 patients have been hospitalized in isolation wards, four in Nampula, two in Maputo City, one in Pemba and one in Beira. Marlene said that one is in a serious condition and the others all have only mild to moderate symptoms of Covid-19. Two are pregnant women, one of whom gave birth on Thursday.

Marlene said a further two people have made a complete recovery from Covid-19, one in Maputo City and one in Cabo Delgado. They are both Mozambican men, and they bring the number of recoveries to 177.

As of Friday the total number of positive cases in Mozambique, broken down by province, was: Nampula, 213; Cabo Delgado, 200; Maputo City, 112; Maputo province, 73; Tete, 21; Sofala, 15; Inhambane, 13; Niassa, nine; Zambezia, five; Gaza, four; Manica three.

The basic Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique are now: 668 confirmed cases, of whom 177 have made a complete recovery, and 486 are active cases. Five Covid-19 patients have died, four from the disease, and one from an unrelated pathology.