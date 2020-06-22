Kenya: One Killed, Eight Injured After Fighting Erupts Again Along Kisii-Narok Border

21 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ruth Mbula

A Kenya Certificate of Secondary School Education is among the injured.

The eight sustained arrow injuries and were rushed to various hospitals in Kisii County.

The fighting erupted after Kipsigis raiders stole three cows from their Kisii neighbours on Saturday night.

Ikorongo location Chief Francis Omide Sunday said fighting had stopped but tension remains very high.

"I have never seen such a big group of warriors."

"Dozens of security officers are on the ground," he said.

Gunshots rent the air as security officers tried to battle the warring youths.

MP SUMMONED

The fighting comes a day before Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ng'eno reports to the Kilgoris Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices after he was summoned over the Olmelil skirmishes.

The MP on Friday said he had been summoned to the DCI offices in Kilgoris to shed light on his possible incitement in regard to the the Olmelil clashes.

"I will go there and hear what they have to say. But I know I have been in the frontline trying to mediate [between] the two communities," he said.

He, however, said some top Jubilee leaders have been trying to link him with the skirmishes due to political differences.

On Friday members of the Kipsigis community decried police brutality in quelling the violence.

They alleged that they had been beaten by General Service Unit officers from the Njipship GSU camp.

"They got me in my M-Pesa shop and beat me badly. They took away my Sh15,000 from the shop," said Mr Shadrack Tonui, who is recuperating at Njipship Health Centre where he was rushed for treatment.

