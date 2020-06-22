South Africa: Cape Town Philharmonic Fights to Raise the Curtain

analysis

As musicians persist at home, orchestra CEO Louis Heyneman is hopeful a wildlife virus won't leave sheet music fluttering in empty halls forever.

It's the silent pauses in the live concert hall that last for the briefest of eternities.

The pregnant anticipation before a performance. The tremulous stillness in a solo violin. That moment before the conductor draws her last intake of breath, which, in turn, powers her final instructions to the orchestra.

It's a frozen second, as she leaps and suspends her toes above the podium. You might suppose Chagall, that master of painterly suspension, had wanted to keep those toes there. The whole orchestra, the string and the brass and the woodwind and the percussion sections and the soloist, seem forever poised in that iota of time before surrendering to the final flourish of notes.

And the short music of sacred silence that follows is tempting to preserve eternally -- but for the first ripples of applause that both murder and make this split-second of post-performance bliss.

Although an aspect of the music died when Buddy Holly's Beechcraft Bonanza hurtled into an Iowa cornfield in 1959, a wildlife-to-human disease would punch a gaping hole through the world of...