South Africa: Asivikelane! a Reflection On June 16 Amid COVID-19

This year the historical importance of 16 June 1976 was remembered by some community activists in a way that has been remarkably different because of how the Covid-19 pandemic has restructured our daily realities.

Outside the Hector Pieterson Memorial in Soweto, community activists braved the rain and cold. With banners, T-shirts, toyi-toying, hooting of cars and dancing while raising placards and handing out flyers to passers-by, the message was: "asivikelane!"- "we protect each other" in isiZulu.

The backdrop to the demonstration is that many of the issues that ail society today have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic - from the wave of police brutality to the alarming increase in gender-based violence. In this context, Asivikelane is an important call of unity, especially with the hunger and anger that has been the general sentiment since the lockdown was pronounced in late March.

It is with these concerns that the Community Organising Working Group (COWG), comprised mainly of community activists, under the C-19 Peoples' Coalition, organised this campaign.

The campaign took place simultaneously in about 17 localities in Gauteng. At 10.30am, which was the exact time that Hector Pieterson was shot, a moment of silence was observed.

According to community activist...