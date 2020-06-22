South Africa: Dreams Realised - - and Deferred - - At the Lost City

analysis

Josiah Montsho saw the Palace of the Lost City Hotel emerge from Bophuthatswana dust in the early 1990s, after landing a job as a night porter at Sun City. He was appointed general manager of the flamboyant hotel just months before Covid-19 pulled up the drawbridge on the Bridge of Time. What's next?

Lost City legend has it that the rugged Kong Gates at the entrance to the Valley of the Ancients were built to keep out the sasangador, "a ravening six-legged carnivore that preyed on villagers". The new enemy at the gates, of course, is the virus ravaging the tourist industry from Cape to Cairo - and beyond.

As African travel industry advisers W Hospitality Group's Trevor Ward said this week, Africa's hotel industry has been devastated by Covid-19, "mainly because of the almost total shutdown of borders and the aviation sector - no flights means no guests." More than half of the new hotels and rooms scheduled to open in Africa in 2020 may be delayed.

The Palace of the Lost City Hotel. (Photo supplied)

Sun City has not escaped the effects of the pandemic: its slot machines have been silent and rooms closed since 26 March, although...