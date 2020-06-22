South Africa: Crime Really Doesn't Shock Us in SA, and It Should

opinion

Ethical leadership is a term often bandied about at business schools, but the concept does not seem to surface often enough in corporate boardrooms and government structures -- both in SA and globally. Why is that?

In recent weeks there seems to be a resurgence globally of discussions on matters relating to the nature of doing business in times of crisis. Furthermore, with many businesses under extreme strain, desperate measures seem to include much that is seemingly unethical in how they conduct their businesses. This has no doubt been facilitated by the transformational nature of the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Constitution of South Africa espouses this notion of "for the greater good", but are South African businesses held to this standard?

We've long been calling our government into question over alleged corruption and mismanagement of ministries. Thankfully, with the administration of President Cyril Ramaphosa, we have had more access and understanding of our government and how it operates, which has allowed us a glimpse into the inherited corruption.

We hold those in public office to higher account; we should expect the same standards for those in private institutions.

The King IV report on corporate governance focuses...