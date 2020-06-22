South Africa: Gorilla Makokou Doing Well After Surgery

22 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Shiraaz Mohamed

Thirty-four-year-old endangered western lowland male gorilla Makokou has had nasal surgery after suffering from rhinitis. Makokou, who turns 35 in July, arrived at the Joburg Zoo from Germany in 2004.

Joburg Zoo's western lowland gorilla Makokou was airlifted to the Onderstepoort Veterinary Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 6 June for a CT scan. He had previously been suffering from a chronic nasal discharge which had not been responding to routine medical treatments.

The results revealed that he had chronic rhinitis with inflammatory polyps developing in his nasal passages. It was decided that he should undergo nasal surgery.

Veterinary Surgeons Dr Calvin Smith, right, and Dr Kresen Pillay as they prepare to immobilise the hefty primate, weighing in at around 210kg. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)

Extensive research was conducted with the help of several overseas zoos and veterinarians that helped to plan the surgery. The primate was then subjected to subtle changes in his living environment to prepare him for surgery.

A team from the Joburg Zoo as they prepare to immobilise Makokou. A JMPD officer (left of image) stands holding a rifle. It is protocol to have a member from a firearm team available to assist with any large potentially dangerous...

