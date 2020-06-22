South Africa: Violence and Alcohol Abuse - Policy and Law Enforcement Are Both Failing Us

opinion

Alcohol abuse and its accompanying violence - often directed at women and children - have deep historical roots in South Africa. They are made worse by the state's failure to intervene at both policy and law-enforcement level.

Grossly irresponsible behaviour following the lifting of the lockdown ban on liquor sales reminds us of the extent of the problem of drinking in South Africa, despite our not being among the world's top per capita consumers of alcohol. This abuse is a symptom of deep-seated structural and social problems - especially endemic violence - which have long plagued our country and have not been properly addressed since 1994. Remedial action, short- and long-term, is urgently needed.

Violence and alcohol abuse in historical context

From the earliest days of colonialism, liquor was woven into the political economy, including as an incentive to sell labour to farmers and mines, and it was integral to repressive controls over blacks. Prohibition laws spawned an extensive informal sector which played a crucial role in poverty alleviation.

By the early 1960s, a third of the police budget was allocated to enforcing prohibition laws, but the informal liquor sector flourished. Hundreds of thousands of blacks were criminalised by convictions...