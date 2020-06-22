South Africa: Whither the Christian Church? in Search of a 'New Normal' (Without the Pointy Hats)

22 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Chris Ahrends

For the church, the Covid-19 pandemic presents an opportunity to decide what of the 'old normal' should be left behind. First must surely be the theology that has allowed the church to condone so much death - the Crusades, the Inquisition, Holy Wars, the burnings, slavery, colonialism, apartheid, the genocides, the institutionalised injustice, poverty, patriarchy, environmental degradation...

"What is this thing that has happened to us? It's a virus yes. In and of itself it holds no moral brief. But it is definitely more than a virus. It has made the mighty kneel and brought the world to a halt like nothing else could.

"Our minds are still racing back and forth longing for a return to normality, trying to stitch our future to our past and refusing to acknowledge the rupture but the rupture exists.

"And in the midst of this terrible despair it offers us a chance to rethink the doomsday machine we have built for ourselves.

"Nothing could be worse than a return to normality.

"Historically, pandemics have forced humans to break with the past and imagine their world anew. This one is no different. It is a portal, a gateway between one world and the next....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Arrested in Dubai

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.