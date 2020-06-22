South Africa: Whither the Christian Church? in Search of a 'New Normal' (Without the Pointy Hats)

opinion

For the church, the Covid-19 pandemic presents an opportunity to decide what of the 'old normal' should be left behind. First must surely be the theology that has allowed the church to condone so much death - the Crusades, the Inquisition, Holy Wars, the burnings, slavery, colonialism, apartheid, the genocides, the institutionalised injustice, poverty, patriarchy, environmental degradation...

"What is this thing that has happened to us? It's a virus yes. In and of itself it holds no moral brief. But it is definitely more than a virus. It has made the mighty kneel and brought the world to a halt like nothing else could.

"Our minds are still racing back and forth longing for a return to normality, trying to stitch our future to our past and refusing to acknowledge the rupture but the rupture exists.

"And in the midst of this terrible despair it offers us a chance to rethink the doomsday machine we have built for ourselves.

"Nothing could be worse than a return to normality.

"Historically, pandemics have forced humans to break with the past and imagine their world anew. This one is no different. It is a portal, a gateway between one world and the next....