South Africa: Unprecedented COVID-19 Emergency Budget to Avoid Debt Crisis Amid Sharp Economic Downturn

A debt-to-GDP of 80.5%, or some 20% worse than just four months ago, and economic contraction of 7.1%. That's set to be confirmed on Wednesday when Finance Minister Tito Mboweni tables the Covid-19 emergency Budget. The question is whether anyone's listening to warnings that South Africa must cut its suit according to its cloth.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has repeatedly indicated how South Africa is not as rich as it thinks it is -- and that the country must now live within its means

"We are no longer as rich as we used to think we are. So we have to adapt... We must start from scratch. Prioritise infrastructure... reduce all expenditure we thought we could afford, but can't," he told the National Assembly on 12 June.

That was during the marathon session to adopt February's Budget -- a crucial statutory requirement without which Wednesday's Special Adjustment Budget would not be possible.

When it was its turn on 18 June, Mboweni told the same to the National Council of Provinces:

"We are no longer as rich as we thought we were. We are much, much poorer and therefore all of us have to adjust our expectations. We can no longer...