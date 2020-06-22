South Africa: Eastern Cape Learners to Be Fed Again

22 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ayanda Mthethwa

The Eastern Cape education department will start feeding learners of all grades in the province from Monday 22 June following court action from civil society to compel the national department of education to provide learners with their daily meal through the national school nutrition programme.

The Eastern Cape department of education says it is ready to feed its 1,667,348 learners who benefit from the school nutrition programme in the province.

"The superintendent-general has given a go-ahead to all our schools to feed learners through either take-away or cooked meals as from 22 June," Vuyiseka Mboxela, the department's spokesperson, told Daily Maverick.

Mboxela said this covers all primary, secondary, combined and special schools in the province that have a feeding scheme.

Schools have to conduct a "situational analysis" to ensure that they have safety protocols in place to administer the feeding programme under Covid-19 regulations.

On 12 June, civil society groups Section27 and the Equal Education Law Centre (EELC) approached the North Gauteng High Court to compel the national department of education to resume the national school nutrition programme (NSNP).

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga made a pronouncement that feeding schemes at schools would resume when they reopened on 1 June...

