South Africa: Electoral Reform Is Overdue to Halt the Reproduction of an Elitist Political Culture

22 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Mmusi Maimane

The current electoral system in South Africa gives political parties all too much authority. They have become the 'big business' of the political scene. There is now an opportunity to enable independent candidates to stand for election, thus introducing a more accountable framework.

Earlier this month, a historic Constitutional Court judgment paved the way for electoral reform in South Africa, a move away from big political party dominance and towards a more accountable, people-centred model of governance.

The highest court in the land ordered Parliament to change the Electoral Act to allow for independent candidates to run for seats in the National Assembly and our country's nine provincial legislatures.

This is a hammer blow to the elitist and detached political culture that has dominated South Africa for the past decade and more. The game has changed for all-powerful political parties. The people of South Africa - many of whom have been forgotten and left behind by government - will now have a greater stake in our democracy.

Harvard Law Professor Duncan Kennedy's contentious 1982 essay entitled 'Legal Education and the Reproduction of Hierarchy' holds key lessons for the reform of the South African electoral system, decades after it was penned....

