Africa: The Political Economy of South Africa's Energy Transition for Outsiders

opinion

In South Africa, the political drift is towards favouring 'low-carbon options' and engineering a distracting skirmish between coal and renewables technologies to keep the renewables camp busy. And quietly, gas, nuclear and coal is being pushed.

"A man who is used to acting in one way never changes, he must come to ruin when the times, in changing no longer is in harmony with his ways." (Machiavelli, The Prince)

As the head of a new foundation, called the African Climate Foundation, I get recurrent questions asked by experts, development finance institutions and others from outside South Africa, as to what is going on with South Africa's energy transition and the once very laudable Renewables Independent Power Producers Programme (REIPPP).

The very short answer is, whether they believe it or not, that it is not the only transition on the go and the low-carbon transition includes for now: clean coal, gas and nuclear. Well, they may all have their green-house gas merits, but it is to be seen if they will be cheap, quick and lead to deep decarbonisation of South Africa's electricity sector.

Renewables is a nascent industry - with great promise - not only as low-cost energy solutions, but...