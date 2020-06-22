Kenya: Viola Karuri Gives Fans a Glimpse of What She's Made of in Hot New Single 'I Like It'

Picture in your mind white sandy beaches, a curvy woman in a sexy white swimming costume with sweet mellow vocals that match her stunning body. Well, that is Viola Karuri in the video of her new track I like It.

The music video, which was shot on the pristine Tanzanian beaches, features brightly coloured scenes and eye-popping visuals.

POWERFUL VOCALS

The video was directed by Joowzey and audio produced by Kimambo and finally mixed and mastered by Lucas Bikedo.

Viola's powerful vocals paired with the rhythmic beats combine in the video for a track worthy of playback.

FIRST SINGLE

With years of experience in the music industry, Viola believes that music shouldn't just be heard but felt and experienced.

"I want my audience to feel the words," says Viola, who is an established singer, songwriter and music producer.

In 2019, Viola became Coke Studio's first-ever female music super-producer, a moment that was not only career-defining for her but also rewarding and empowering to all women in the industry.

I Like It is Viola's first single setting the stage for what she has in store for her fans for the rest of 2020.

FANS' REACTION

Just a few days after the song premiered on Viola's YouTube channel, the song has already attracted more than 127,000 views and her fans are asking for more of such music.

"Video kali sana. Moto juu ya fire," @Bilenge Musica commented.

"Oh My, this song is soooo awesome... I love it... it's dope... so locked," said @Daisy Nyambura.

"Love the vocal dynamics. Laid back but groovy beat with the dope brass fills... sexy video," @Collo Mfalme wrote.

"I can't get enough of this song Viola! It's on fire, I love the groove," @Diana Cagway commented.