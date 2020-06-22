Kenya: Timbe Gets No Play Time As Reading Draw At Home With Stoke City

Kenyan international Ayub Timbe Masika did not feature for Reading as they played to a 1-1 draw with Stoke City in a Championship match played on Saturday afternoon at the Madejski Stadium in Reading.

The Kenyan winger, who moved to Reading on loan from Chinese side Beijing Renhe earlier this year, was an unused substitute against Stoke.

FINAL RESULT

Portuguese forward Lucas Joao gave the home side an early lead in the seventh minute but Nick Powell equalized for Stoke in stoppage time to ensure the two sides share the spoils.

After the result, Reading are 14th on the log with 48 points having played 37 matches while Stoke are 17th with 42 points from the same number of matches.

A number of Reading fans were disappointed with the final result.

"Shame we couldn't get the win today and a shame if Joao is out for a while. Ejaria didn't have a good day in my opinion. Hopefully, he comes back ready with his tricks and does well. They were too defensive in the second half, allowed stoke to come back with a goal," @bluewhitewall tweeted.

"Started the game very well, but allowed Stoke to get back into it. Could have stayed on the front foot a bit more so hopefully can learn from that. Definitely should have had one, if not two, penalties as well," @TalkReading commented.

FANS' REACTION

"Football welcomed back into my life in the most Reading way possible. Just wonderful," @oliverrowse tweeted.

"Watching that cornerback, two Stoke players manage to get in each others way with the initial header - with no Reading shirt anywhere near. Think Swift lost one, but no idea who was meant to be picking up the other," @Photomattic wrote.

"Today could have moved us within 6 of the POs... ... feel like a loss of composure and a questionable referee decision cost and could have potentially ended our season. Just hope we continue to kick on and accumulate as many points as possible," @unger_elliott tweeted.