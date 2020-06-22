Kenya: Owalo Gifts Gor Mahia Sh250,000, Pledges to Help Club Invest

21 June 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Amani National Congress politician Eliud Owalo has promised to assist Gor Mahia engage in income generating ventures to help the club remain financially afloat even without sponsorship in the future.

Owalo, who unsuccessfully contested the Kibra parliamentary by-elections last year, on Saturday hosted Gor Mahia officials, players and members of the technical bench for luncheon at Sarova Panafric Hotel in Nairobi.

TOUGH TIMES

Owala said it is high time the Kenyan football giants be self-reliant so as to be in the same league as some of the best clubs in Africa and Europe.

During the event, he gifted the team Sh250,000 to cushion them during this tough times of coronavirus pandemic.

"Moving forward, I submit that we must deploy a business-model in management of the club to make the club financially viable and sustainable. If Arsenal can do it, Gor can equally do it. If Barcelona can do it, why not Gor Mahia?" he posed.

SALARY ARREARS

Gor Mahia players have not been paid for the last five months but last Thursday the club got a new leas of life after securing Sh55 million sponsorship with international betting firm, Betsafe.

The company also sponsored K'Ogalo rivals AFC Leopards to the tune of Sh40 million per season for the next three years.

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier, coach Steven Polack, official Judith Nyangi, team manager Jolawi Obondo and several players attended the luncheon.

Acting captain Joachim Oluoch, who spoke on behalf of the players, thanked Owalo for his kind and generous gesture.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Arrested in Dubai

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.