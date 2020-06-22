Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Congratulates Elected Members of UN Security Council for the Term 2021-2022

press release

South Africa congratulates the elected members of the United Nations Security Council for the term 2021-2022

President Cyril Ramaphosa has today, 19 June 2020, congratulated Kenya, India, Ireland, Mexico and Norway on their election as non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the term 2021 to 2022. The elections took place on 17 and 18 June 2020 in the UN General Assembly in New York.

"As South Africa's two-year term will come to an end on 31 December 2020, we will continue to work closely with the existing and newly elected members of the Security Council, in ensuring collective multilateral action to maintain international peace and security," said President Ramaphosa.

The elected members will replace the outgoing members South Africa, Indonesia, Dominican Republic, Belgium and Germany on 1 January 2021.

South Africa wishes the elected members a successful tenure on the Security Council and assures them of its support in resolving regional and global conflicts, addressing the root causes of conflict and promoting inclusive political dialogue and peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with the United Nations Charter and International Law.

South Africa remains deeply concerned about the emergence of unilateralism and its attendant threat to the International rules-based system. South Africa therefore reaffirms the centrality of the United Nations Charter and the primacy of the United Nations Security Council on issues of international peace and security.