South Africa: Employment and Labour On Closure of Sea Harvest Due to Non-Compliance With Coronavirus COVID-19 Regulations

press release

Non compliance leads to closure of top West Coast employer

The Department of Employment and Labour in the Western Cape closed the doors of one of the biggest employers in the West Coast Region this week.

Sea Harvest, located in Saldanha Bay in the West Coast, was severed with several prohibition notices on Wednesday after the Inspectorate found the plant to be in contravention of the Occupational Health and Safety Act no. 85 of 1993.

The Department issued prohibition notices for Sea Harvest's production line and entry points. The prohibition was also extended to sub-contractors who were working on-site. Prohibition notices essentially means that no work may take place at any of the areas where notices were served.

Sea Harvest, who employs in excess of 1400 workers, was in possession of a risk assessment, however, it did not cover any of the latest COVID-19 regulations. This has been deemed as a major concern as the employer is confronted with over 80 employees who have been infected with the COVID-19 virus. Furthermore, there was also no social distancing being practiced.

According to David Esau, Provincial Chief Inspector, it is worrisome that some of the big players in the economy have not been adhering to COVID-Regulations. With the West Coast fast becoming a hotspot, all role-players need to play their part when its comes to slowing the spread of the disease. He went on to say, "The employer must provide sufficient evidence that processes have been put in place to address all the concerns raised. As part of reversing the prohibition notice, the employer must also provide evidence that the affected areas have been sufficiently disinfected," he said.

Esau has on previous occasions confirmed that inspections at workplaces are not meant to be punitive, but instead are meant to ensure compliance and prevent the spread of the disease at workplaces . "The intention is not to permanently close businesses, but to get businesses to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations as set out in the law", he said.

A follow-up visit will be conducted by the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) inspector once the employer has confirmed that all minimum standards have been put in place to ensure the safety of both employees and sub-contractors. If the inspector is satisfied with the efforts of the employer, the prohibition notice will then be lifted.

OHS inspectors will continue to visit workplaces to monitor compliance, act on tip-offs and implement the necessary actions where required.