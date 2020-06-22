Rwanda: First Lady Jeannette Kagame Pays Tribute to Wiped Out Families

The First Lady Jeannette Kagame on Saturday, June 20 called for increased efforts in the fight against genocide ideology and denial, as Rwanda commemorated over 15,000 families wiped out during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

A family is said to have been wiped out when all parents and children of that family were killed during the Genocide.

In her message, the First Lady noted that these families are a sign of how unique the 1994 genocide against Tutsi is.

"As we remember the families who were completely wiped out during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, let their memory be a reminder that total extermination is the indisputable uniqueness of a genocide," she said.

A message from First Lady Jeannette Kagame on the commemoration of families that were completely wiped out during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

- First Lady of Rwanda, June 20, 2020

She added that: "Let us recommit to fighting the genocide ideology and denial, grounded in our journey as a testament to our ability to fight evil with good."

The National Commission for the Fight against Genocide (CLNG) has consistently revealed that genocide denial and ideology are still evident despite 26 years after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

CNLG also recently disclosed that genocide deniers are now using the youth who they brainwash into propagating seeds of hatred.

On this note, the First Lady emphasized that children should be taught the right values.

"Let us continue nurturing in our children the values of humanity, dignity and respect to one's neighbor," she said.

GAERG, an organisation of former students who survived the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and is in charge of preparing and implementing the commemoration of wiped out families revealed that the remembrance shall be done in line with Covid-19 preventive measures.

"Similar to other Kwibuka26 activities, the commemoration of the completely wiped out families will be held in adherence to the Covid-19 preventive measures," reads parts of the Organisation's statement.

Radio and television talk shows on the event are expected to be aired and will among others focus on the importance of commemorating the families wiped out and the issue of denying the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

According to GAERG, messages and videos of comfort will also be shared throughout the day via social media in remembrance of these families.

Statistics by GAERG show that 15,593 families composed of 68,871 people were wiped during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.