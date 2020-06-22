Kenya: Ford-Kenya's Wetangula, Allied Leaders Teargassed in Bungoma Homecoming Fete

Nairobi — Police in Bungoma teargassed Ford-Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula and other leaders from Western Kenya as they attempted to address the public in Kimilili town on Friday.

This is the first the Bungoma Senator was returning to his home turf following leadership wrangles in his party which saw him temporarily replaced as the Party Leader by a splinter faction led by Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi and Tongaren MP Eseli Simiyu who is also the party's Secretary General.

Wetangula who was leading a convoy into Kimilili Town was unable to proceed after police teargassed his vehicles over concerns of social distancing by the crowds that were gathering around him.

The Former Senate Minority Leader urged Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa to use their positions to ensure the region's development projects are adequately financed and completed in time.