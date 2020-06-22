Kenyan Rapper Petra 'To Feature' Vybz Kartel

20 June 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Chad Kitundu

Kenyan female rapper Petra on Friday teased out her upcoming collaboration with Jamaican King of dancehall Vybz Kartel.

The rapper shared a snippet of the music video hinting at the release of the song dubbed Turn off the light.

Petra becomes the first female artist in Africa to feature in a collabo with the dancehall artiste, who has previously teamed up with male artistes from Africa like Wizkid.

She went on her social media and shared a preview of the upcoming banger with the incarcerated dancehall star.

View this post on Instagram

@petramuzic X @vybzkartel 👑♥️ 🇰🇪🇯🇲 🎙️ @dr_sappy 🎬@kevinboscojr @shawn_storm_official @universalmusicgroup @bustarhymes @nickiminaj @sikka_rymes @shattawalenima @patorankingfire @timayatimaya @eminem @atlanticrecords @djkhaled @freetheworldboss @traceeasternafrica @traceafrica @bet @bet_africa #vybzkartel #gazanation #vybzkartelradio #vybzkartelvines #king #dancehall #music #newmusic #gazaway #gazawiname #gazaforever #zombie #zombified #freeworlboss #freesivva #dancehallmusic #kenya #jamaica

A post shared by PETRA (Ms. MONTANA) (@petramuzic) on Jun 17, 2020 at 11:26am PDT

In the song snippet, Vybz Kartel showers Kenyan women with praises describing them as the best.

The news of their upcoming music release has triggered excitement from both Petra's and Vybz Kartel's fans who are already demanding the release date of the new song.

In an earlier interview with Nairobi News, Petra Yolanda Sonia Bockle aka Petra described herself as an international rapper and said that she would not like to be compared with any local artiste because she believes she's in her own league.

She rose to fame after she featured in the Ligi Soo remix and she earned more publicity after a collabo with Khaligraph Jones in a song Rider.

Her upcoming song with Vybz Kartel is one of her greatest achievements in her music career and will attract a huge fan base globally.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Arrested in Dubai

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.