Sudan: Committee On Evacuation of Sudanese Stranded in Egypt Sets Departure Program

19 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Cairo — The Committee Assigned to evacuate the Sudanese stranded in Egypt met, Thursday, the Representatives of the national three Aviation Companies Sudan Air ways, Tarco Air and Badr Avition to discuss the departure programs.

The meeting agreed to start the return flights on next, Sunday, June. 21 and that it would continue until June.30.

The three aviation companies received the passenger's lists for June.21 and contacted the passengers who will leave Cairo station heading for Khartoum as the first flights carrying the Sudanese stranded in Egypt.

Sudan's Charge d' Affaires in Cairo, Ambassador, Khaled Ibrahim Al-Sheikh affirmed that the embassy addressed the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to have permission to allow considerable number of Cairo- Khartoum flights to evacuate the Sudanese nationals stranded in Egypt, adding that the flights are scheduled to start from next, Sunday to June.30 according to the directives of the Higher Committee for Health Emergencies.

"Two flights for Badr Air, the first flight will leave Cairo Airport at 08:30 am and the second flight will leave at 12:30 pm, while the Tarco Air flight will leave Cairo airport at 11:30 am and the SudanAirways flight will leave the same day in the morning" Ambassador Al-Sheikh said.

He underlined that the priority will be given to the ill people who need close health and medical care, noting that the Higher Committee prepared the hospitals, medical centers and quarantines, in this connection.

On bus travel, he explained that the committee will meet, today, Friday, the representatives of bus companies and hand them 440 Cairo-Khartoum bus tickets via Argene crossing.

Al-Sheikh called on the passengers to be committeed to health procedures announced by the Higher Committee

