Cameroon: Evolution of COVID-19 - 10,638 Confirmed Cases, 7,548 Recoveries

This was revealed during the daily press briefing yesterday, June 18, by the Minister of Public Health, Malachie Manaouda.

In Cameroon, some 10,638 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed alongside 7,548 recoveries, 282 deaths and 2,808 active cases. This overall epidemiological situation of the pandemic in the country was revealed yesterday, June 18, 2020 by the Minister of Public Health, Malachie Manaouda. He was speaking during the daily press briefing at the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, on the evolution of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Out of the 781 patients in different Management Units (MUs), the Minister of Public Health noted that 44 are under oxygen therapy. As for the 2007 people tested positive, but asymptomatic, the Minister noted that their follow-up is ensured either in centres dedicated to asymptomatic patients, or at home, all of which considerably reduces the pressure on health facilities which are now able to accommodate moderate patients, without the risk of a shortage of places. From the point of view of the response strategy, Dr Malachie Manaouda recalled the government's action which is based on the three "Ts". That is Track, Test and Treat all positive cases of Covid-19 in the country. This strategy, it was revealed, is notably responsible for the considerable number of cases detected, but has helped in better management of positive cases. In terms of hospital supply, the Minister of Public Health said actions implemented have enabled the Specialised Centre at Yassa, in Douala, that of the former ORCA, and two pavilions at the Jamot hospital in Yaounde to be entirely rehabilitated and equipped to receive patients. "Other sites will follow soon, and will provide a hosting capacity far greater than current demand," Malachie Manaouda underlined.

The Minister of Public Health told the press that the achievement of all the actions taken to manage the Covid-19 pandemic in the country was made possible thanks to the skills, professionalism and determination of the teams mobilised for the purpose. "The medical personnel have outdone themselves. The figures on the number of cumulative deaths should not deter the invaluable efforts made on a daily basis, by medical workers to keep hundreds of patients alive, at the risk of their own life," the Minister of Public Health noted. He added that, "the people of Cameroon are grateful to healthcare workers who have tirelessly donated and continue to donate their time, their knowledge and skills to save lives."

The Public Health boss said it is however important people continue to persevere in the strict compliance with the barrier measures put in place, amongst which washing hands with clean running water and soap or using an alcohol-based solution; covering the nose and mouth with a disposable tissue when coughing, sneezing or using a bent elbow; wearing face mask in public, maintaining social distancing of at least 1.5 metres and above all, stay at home as much as possible.