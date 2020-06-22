Cameroon: Sporting Activities - Stakeholders Evaluate Effects of COVID-19

The Minister of Sports and Physical Education granted audience to the President of the National Olympic and Sports Committee on Wednesday June 17, 2020.

The sports sector is one of areas that are affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. Actually, several sports events both nationally and internationally have either been cancelled, suspended or reorganised. It is in this light that the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Professor Narcisse Mouelle Kombi granted audience to the President of the National Olympic and Sports Committee, Kalkaba Malboum, on Wednesday June 17, 2020.

The purpose of the meeting was to evaluate the repercussions of the COVID-19 on national sports and Cameroonian athletes and its implications on international sports. During the audience Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi and Kalkaba Malboum discussed on the need to seek strategies in maintaining Cameroonian athletes in top form in upcoming competitions while respecting the barrier measures prescribed by the President of the Republic. Minister Mouelle Kombi instructed his collaborators to work in collaboration with the NOSC in order to bring together sports activities and sports management in the refurbished budget during the period of COVID-19.

The two personalities also discussed on the organisation of the Olympic Week in Cameroon by the CNOSC. Due to the COVID-19 major sports activities will not be organised this year. Focus will be on sensitisation on preventive measures in the face the pandemic through means of massive communication. Those to lead the operation will be sports officials, sports icons and former athletes as well as those still in activity. The President of the CNOSC presented to the Minister his appointment and that of Odette Engoulou as members of the new composition of the 30 commissions of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The two were promoted at the IOC on May 25, 2020.