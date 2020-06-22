Eritrea: Support to Families of Martyrs

Asmara — The Edaga-Hamus sub-zone, Central region extended financial support to families of martyrs in connection with 20 June, Martyrs Day.

Expressing appreciation for the support they were provided, the beneficiary families said that the initiative the nationals took attests to the respect and honor the Eritrean people have towards their martyrs.

In related news, staff members of the Ministry of Education in the Northern Red Sea region extended financial support to 5 families of martyrs. The martyrs' families were provided with 6000 Nakfa each.

Indicating that supporting the families of martyrs is the responsibility of every citizen, the staff members said that the initiative they took gives them spiritual satisfaction and called on others to follow their noble example.

Commending the initiative the members of the Ministry of Education branch took to support the families of martyrs, Mr. Reshid Mohammed-Osman, head of the branch office in the region, called for transferring the noble value to posterity.

The beneficiary families also expressed appreciation for the support they were provided.

Similarly, residents of four administrative areas in Adi-Keih sub-zone, Southern region and government workers in Hagaz sub-zone, Anseba region, extended financial support to families of martyrs in connection with 20 June, Martyrs Day.