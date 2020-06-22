Eritrea: More Contribution to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

19 June 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — According to the daily report from the Ministry of Health, various institutions extended financial support to bolster the National Fund to combat the spread of corona virus pandemic.

Accordingly, employees of Housing and Commercial Bank contributed additional 176 thousand and 877 Nakfa, and cooperative associations and small business in Asmara a total of 45 thousand and 587 Nakfa.

Similarly, administrative areas in the Southern Red Sea and Southern region contributed a total of 68 thousand and 604 Nakfa, while family of the late Mr. Debesai Woldu from Rotterdam contributed 500 Euros.

In related news, a number of nationals inside the country and abroad have decided that the families renting their houses in various parts of the country to live free of rental payment ranging from one to four months.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.