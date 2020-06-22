Eritrea: More Contribution to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

Asmara — According to the daily report from the Ministry of Health, various institutions extended financial support to bolster the National Fund to combat the spread of corona virus pandemic.

Accordingly, employees of Housing and Commercial Bank contributed additional 176 thousand and 877 Nakfa, and cooperative associations and small business in Asmara a total of 45 thousand and 587 Nakfa.

Similarly, administrative areas in the Southern Red Sea and Southern region contributed a total of 68 thousand and 604 Nakfa, while family of the late Mr. Debesai Woldu from Rotterdam contributed 500 Euros.

In related news, a number of nationals inside the country and abroad have decided that the families renting their houses in various parts of the country to live free of rental payment ranging from one to four months.