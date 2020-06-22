Kenya: I Used to Keep Guns for Criminals, Ex-Tusker FC Star Confesses

20 June 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Former KCB and Tusker FC striker David Opati has revealed the circumstances that led him to flee the country back in 2007 and join the British Army.

Opati has revealed he used to keep guns for criminals while still a player for Tusker FC and a Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officer got wind of his activities and warned him.

"I lost my focus after joining Tusker from KCB. I was doubling up as a matatu driver and also used to keep guns and bullets for criminals. These two activities paid better than football and I didn't see the need to work hard as a footballer," Opati said.

"Two things happened at the end of the season that changed my life forever. I was dropped by Tusker obviously because I was not performing well and a police officer in Kangemi, who I knew very well since he was a football fan, approached me and told me to stop keeping guns for criminals. It was a pretty much a warning that I was under their radar."

The officer was kind enough to offer him a way out.

"He guided me on applying to join the British Army, which I did. Within two weeks I was on a plane to the UK to start a new life and career. I will forever be indebted to the then Tusker coach Jacob Ghost Mulee - dropping from the team opened my eyes while this police officer was very supportive and helped me join the British Army," he added.

Opati sustained a life-threatening injury while on a mission in Afghanistan with the British Army in 2007 and had his right leg amputated. He now works as a motivational speaker.

