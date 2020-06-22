Sudan Air Affirms Commitment to Health and Safety Protocol

The Sudan Air Company has confirmed its restrict commitment to implementation of the Health and Safety Protocols designed by the Federal Ministry of Health and the international organizations to combat Coronavirus pandemic.

The National Carrier Director Yasser Timo said the company is keen to implement high heath and safety standards in all its flights by sterilization of the hands of passengers by the crew before entering the plane, besides providing them with the necessary Protection aids in addition to the safety instructions during the trip.

He affirmed that the plane is equipped with filters that isolate the Corona virus and other viruses with a high efficiency rate of 99.99% within the system of air conditioning to prevent infection, as a confirmation of the company's adherance to international standards for the health and safety of the passenger.