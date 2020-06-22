Sudan: SCP Calls for Participation in the June. 30 Demonstrations

Khartoum — Sudan Communist Party (SCP ) has called on its membership to participate effectively, in June.30 demonstrations , referring to the necessity for commitment to peaceful demonstrations and the preventive health measures and the tracks announced by the Resistence Co mmittees.

Th SCP called on the government to dopt the requested seriousness, protect the demonstrators, and address them and to respond to the demands of the masses.

The party in statement published in its Face book page calle for making June.30 step forward to complete the tasks of the Transitiobnal period and the civilian-led government.