Zimbabwe: Graft Accused Obadiah Moyo Causes Stir As He Produces $50 000 Bail Money Amid Worsening Cash Crisis

22 June 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Amid a worsening cash crisis in Zimbabwe, onlookers were Saturday left dumbstruck after Health Minister Obadiah Moyo produced a box full of cash payment for his $50 000 bail.

Ordinary people in dire need of cash are sleeping outside banking halls to withdraw a maximum of $1 000 a week during the current biting winter nights.

One can also buy cash from mobile money platforms at a premium.

For one to withdraw the $50 000 that Moyo had in possession for his bail Saturday, an ordinary bank customer would have to sleep outside a banking hall for 50 consecutive weeks.

Moyo was in court to answer to corruption charges related to irregularly awarding a US$60 million tender to Drax International for the supply of Covid-19 test kits and equipment.

A few minutes after being granted bail by chief magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi, Moyo confirmed to long held suspicions that it was only senior government officials and those connected to high offices that had ready access to cash.

These same senior government and bank officials are accused of fuelling the now thriving foreign currency black market in which they dump their local dollars to mop-up US dollars in possession of ordinary citizens. They also operate mobile money platforms they use to harvest scarce forex.

Due to high unemployment and low salaries for workers, most Zimbabweans have to rely on their relatives in the Diaspora for remittances.

After court and at the Clerk of Court office, Moyo was given an option to pay his bail through the use of an ATM card, which he gladly did, leaving his aides to carry back the cash and reload it into one of his four luxury state-issued vehicles that had accompanied him to court.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Arrested in Dubai

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.