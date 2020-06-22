Kenya: Gor's Shafik Batambuze Nears Full Recovery

20 June 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Gor Mahia defender Shafik Batambuze is delighted as he nears full fitness after being sidelined for months with a knee injury.

The Ugandan left-back picked up a knee injury while turning out for K'Ogalo in a Caf Champions League tie against Aigle Noir of Burundi in Nairobi in November last year.

He has been out of action since undergoing surgery then and is currently in Uganda.

Batambuze revealed that his recovery process has been superb adding that light private training sessions have been part of his daily programme.

"My recovery is maturing daily. I have been following the physio programme. I started training moving up the ladder and by next month, it's my hope and prayers that l will be in good shape - it's time I can't wait for." he said.

Though he is happy he is soon regaining full fitness, Batambuze says it has not been easy.

He appreciated those who have been there for him during the tough times.

"It's been a bit tough to be in this state as a footballer but thanks to my family, friends, and all those who have been there for me because they have been so supportive in my recovery journey. With their good support, I have managed to get this far," he added.

The deadlocked defender has promised to join his teammates soon with the 2019/20 season still suspended due to coronavirus pandemic.

Gor Mahia leads the KPL log on 54 points, seven more than second-placed Kakamega Homeboyz with 10 rounds of matches to the end of the season.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Arrested in Dubai

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.